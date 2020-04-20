Jay Z and Rihanna Step Up to Fight COVID-19 in an Amazing Way

Both Jay Z and Rihanna have joined Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in pledging a total of $6.2 million in funds to directly combat COVID-19 rapid response units.

Jay's donation comes through his Shawn Carter Foundation while Rihanna’s is funneled through her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her maternal grandparents.

The main goal will be go serve marginalized communities in New York, New Orleans and Puerto Rico and will fund a number of organizations.

The move comes after both artists had previously contributed millions to fight COVID-19 in Los Angeles and New York.